Tampere balcony killing | The man threw his spouse to his death from the balcony – He had abused her several times already

The man suspected of the Tampere balcony murder was convicted of manslaughter, the court found no evidence of suicide.

Pirkanmaan the district court handed down a sentence of eleven and a half years for, among other things, manslaughter to a man who caused a woman to fall from a balcony in the center of Tampere last August.

The court stated that Teemu Pentti Tapio Pellin the killing committed is serious in its kind, because the killing was preceded by a serious assault that included strangulation, and when he dropped the woman from the balcony, Pelli's intention was to kill the woman.

The court did not believe the claim that the woman had committed suicide.

One of the witnesses said that while he was on the street, he saw a falling object between the top and the second top floor. At the same time, he saw a figure on the balcony. The court gave much weight to this statement.

Other witnesses said that the man was on the balcony right after the woman fell to the ground. This contradicted the fact that the man himself said that he was drinking water when he heard the crashing sound.

The court also took into account the fact that the man's account of the events varied.

Witnesses said that a silent and motionless limp figure fell down, meaning the victim was probably unconscious when he fell. That ruled out the possibility that the woman had fallen by accident. Then he would first have to cross the railing of the French balcony.

The court did not even believe in the possibility that the woman would have decided to commit suicide by jumping off the balcony in that particular situation, having been severely abused. The woman's behavior in similar situations of abuse did not support such an option.

The court also took Pell's behavior into account. He didn't call 911. He went to the street, but then calmly watched the situation from the balcony. Pelli's behavior is not suitable for the question to have been an accident or suicide, the court stated.

Pelli told the court that the arguing and violence started as soon as he went to the apartment at night. Both were intoxicated. Pelli said he hit and strangled the woman.

According to the statement of the cause of death, the woman had been severely strangled, her lingual bone was broken and the conjunctivae of the eyes had a point-like eruption of blood, which is typically caused by strangulation. There was blood on the walls and Pelli's shoe.

The cause of death statement stated that the woman had several injuries that could not be explained by a fall. One of the witnesses also told about the gurgling sounds coming from the apartment and a sound suitable for dragging. They all reported severe violence prior to the fall.

Pelli was also convicted of five assaults, in which the victim was mostly the same woman. The court calculated that if it had been just murder, the sentence would have been at least ten and a half years. Now on top of that came a previous suspended sentence and an increase in the penalty for intimate partner violence. They became one more year.

Pelli was ordered to pay 7,500 euros as compensation to the woman's child for the suffering.

The news is being completed.

