Tampere balcony accident | The suspect covered his face with a newspaper during his detention session

The district court imprisoned the man for the most probable reasons.

Pirkanmaan the district court arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Friday afternoon.

He is suspected of being the perpetrator in a case where a woman died after falling from a balcony onto the street in the center of Tampere the night before Sunday.

He was imprisoned for the most probable reasons.

The public part of the beginning of the custody trial lasted only three minutes. Then the media present and a small number of the audience had to leave when the actual proceedings began in secret.

The district court announced its decision half an hour later in a public hearing, which again lasted only a couple of minutes. The charge in the case must be filed at the end of November.

To the blue the suspect, dressed in a disguise, covered his face with the Anna magazine the entire time the media photographed him and when the decision was later read. He sat calmly with his assistant Kaarle Gummerus next to. The trial was secured by two guards.

After the hearing, Gummerus characterized the case as “enigmatic”, where all involved have to think about what actually happened.

He says the man denies the crime. The suspect says that he was there, but denies that he contributed to the woman falling to the street. He did not comment on whether there were any other people in the apartment.

The man has other violent crimes in his background. Two years ago, he was sentenced to half a year of suspended imprisonment for assaulting the same woman. Among other things, he knocked the woman to the ground and pressed a knife on her neck.

The man has been convicted of assaults against other persons in the past.