Tampere | As expected, Kalervo Kummolaa is presented as the mayor of Tampere

The coalition As expected, the council group has made a presentation Kalervo Kummola about being nominated as a Tampere mayoral candidate. The new mayor will be decided at the Tampere City Council meeting on May 15.

“Accordingly, everything had gone by consensus”, Kummola commented to Aamulehte on Friday night.

The nomination of the mayoral candidate was first discussed on Friday at the meeting of the regional organization of the coalition, after which the proposal was presented to the party’s council group. The council group will make a presentation about the new mayor to the city council at the next meeting.

It was decided to advance the city council meeting in May by two weeks from the beginning of the week. This means that Kummola might be elected mayor during the ice hockey world championships held in Tampere. How busy are the times ahead, if the mayor’s tasks and responsibilities are transferred to Kummola in the middle of the hottest hockey games?

“Then you have to combine them a bit. Isn’t that enough for the mandatory patterns, commented the mayoral candidate.

At the moment carrying out the duties of the mayor Anna-Kaisa Ikonen to leave Pest due to the duties of a Member of Parliament. He will continue in his position until a new mayor is elected. Kummola says that at the beginning of the council term, he could not foresee that he would still seek the position of mayor this term. Discussions about the position of mayor started when Ikonen became a candidate.

“After all, it was only resolved in the elections.”

So far, at least, no challenger has been found for Kummola from the ranks of the coalition. Was it a surprise?

“It was and it wasn’t. This was the situation that Ikonen and I were both nominated two years ago as mayoral candidates. We then started with two points. In that sense, this was quite a natural path.”

I’m freaking out according to him, he has not yet received any major suggestions from the council group or Ikos to run for mayor.

“Yes, I know this pattern quite well. I am currently a group member and have been in the corporate division and the city board for a long time. On the other hand, there is a lot that I don’t know about the organization from the inside,” Kummola sums up.

However, the mayoral candidate reveals that he received one notification.

“The only suggestion that came was that now remember to visit the council group as well. That’s what I promised to do.”