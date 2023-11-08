Tampere | An unknown adult man assaulted an 11-year-old boy next to a shopping center

The perpetrator and the victim did not know each other from before.

Man attacked an 11-year-old boy outside the Like shopping center in Tampere’s Lielahti on Sunday. The man had grabbed the boy by the neck, knocked him down, hit and kicked him, as a result of which the boy got bruises.

The police confirm that the assault took place. The police do not confirm the manner of the act, because they still want to hear the view of outside witnesses about what happened.

“There is usually a different view of what happened between the parties involved. That’s why we want to hear from outside observers, and we don’t want to lead them, at least according to what the police say, as to what may have happened,” says the Crime Commissioner of the Police of Inner Finland, head of the investigation Hannu Kallioniemi.

The assault took place on Sunday evening between 8:30 and 8 in Tampere Lielahdenkatu at the bus stop next to the Like shopping center.

Police has already heard from an 11-year-old child and an adult man, who were previously unknown to each other.

“I won’t go into detail about what they have said, because we still have to hear external witnesses as well.” Bystanders’ accounts may provide more information about the degree of violence and details.

The police patrol was called to the scene by the boy’s guardian, who was not with the child when the abuse took place. The boy was not on the move alone, but in a group of boys.

“Preliminary information about a possible motive is that there has been a verbal dispute between the persons, shouting, to which the adult has reacted and it is suspected that he used violence. Yelling is a possible reason for the act.”

According to the police, the boy’s injuries are not serious.