Tampere | An object that looks like an explosive in the premises of the Left Alliance

The police found the object to be harmless.

The Left Alliance on the premises in Tampere, an explosive-looking object was found on Wednesday. The interior of Finland police found the object to be harmless.

The police received the task after three in the afternoon.

The police say that they were able to safely empty the premises. The police checked the object on the spot, and it was found to be harmless.

The police will continue to examine the contents of the package and investigate the case, says the police of Siša-Suomen in a press release.

The matter is being investigated as an illegal threat.