Tampere | AL: The child was severely abused at school

To Tampere An act of violence by young people has taken place at the school in Hatanpää, which was captured on video. Tells about it Morning paperwho has obtained a video of what happened.

According to Aamulehti, the video shows one boy being brutally beaten at school. Among other things, the boy is thrown to the ground and punched in the head, reports Aamulehti. The video was reportedly shot on Thursday around 11:30 am.

Aamulehti has also obtained another video in which the same young boy is being reprimanded by others. In the video, he is required to kneel down and apologize.

Aamulehti has no information about the photographer of the videos.

At least according to Aamulehti, another video has spread on social media. Aamulehti has received the video from the boy’s parent, to whom the boy has told about it.

Headmaster of Hatanpää school Mari Palviainen has confirmed to Aamulehti that the videos were shot in the Hatanpää school area. Palviainen says that they have contacted the students’ guardians and the authorities.

Hatanpää school is located in the southern area of ​​Tampere. In Hatanpää unified school, in addition to 1st-9th graders, preschoolers study.

Correction on Friday 31.3. 5:30 p.m.: Removed from the article a picture with the wrong school building and a map with the school’s location incorrectly marked.