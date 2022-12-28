Tampere | AL: A member of the coalition harassed a member of the Greens during Christmas

Harassment occurred during the continuation of Tampere City Council’s Little Christmas on January 9. The order supervisor eventually removed the coalition councilor who had disturbed the greens councilor from the restaurant.

To Tampere Harassment has come to the fore at the city council’s Christmas party and its sequels at Pons restaurant in Tampere on December 9.

Chairman of the Tampere council group Kalervo Kummola told Aamulehti on December 13 that he had given two members of the council group a warning regarding the matter. The coalition’s council group had discussed the harassment that took place during the Christmas celebrations on December 12.

According to Kummola, one of those who received a warning was Ilkka Sasiwhose parliamentary election intentions already failed previously to reports of his behavior.

Second of those who received a warning was Aamulehti’s report according to the 44-year-old city councilor of the coalition Antti Ivanoff. Ivanoff has been an authorized representative since 2008.

Green city councilor Vilma Järvisalo confirmed to Aamulehti that he had been approached by Ivanoff. Järvisalo says that Ivanoff tried to approach him at the restaurant’s bar until another city councilor arrived.

After the situation, Ivanoff followed Järvisalo to his table, where Ivanoff tried to touch him. According to Aamulehti, Ivanoff also followed Järvisalo to the other side of the restaurant.

In the end, the restaurant’s staff paid attention to the situation and the security guard threw Ivanoff out of the restaurant.

Järvisalo tells about her decision to speak about it publicly on her Instagram account, even though the reactions to talking about harassment are often belittling and inappropriate.

“In the end, however, it’s about a structural problem, not a single case,” he writes.

“I also wanted to send a message that there is no need to be ashamed or embarrassed about these issues, even though it is difficult to deal with them. After all, silence is a fertile ground for improper behavior and abuse of power to continue, and the phenomenon is much wider than just one little Christmas.”

According to Järvisalo, the case was handled quickly internally and was taken seriously.

Ivanoff did not deny, but did not confirm, events for Aamulehti. However, he said he was sorry for what had happened.

“I understand that this must not happen again. The council group has issued a warning. Yes, the responsibility here is also clear,” he said.

Harassment training is being organized for the entire Tampere city council, in which participation is mandatory.