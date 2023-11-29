Tampere | Aamulehti: Hella ja Huone, which made it to the list of the best restaurants in Finland, is closing

The restaurant will close its operations in January, reports Aamulehti.

Valued Tampere restaurant Hella ja Huone will close its operations at the end of January, says Morning paper.

Restaurateur Ilmari Saarikoski told the newspaper on Wednesday that the restaurant will have new owners in the spring. Both the concept and the name are changing.

There is no great drama involved in quitting: Saarikoski considered that the time just ran out. He will remain in the new restaurant as a co-owner.

“I gave Hella and Huone my all and it gave me everything. I worked 60-70 hour weeks there every week, but it’s not for any single reason. I then looked at the matter from any angle, the conclusion was always the same. Of course, the decision also stems from my own use of time as an entrepreneur, chef and father of small children,” Saarikoski told Aamulehte.

Hella ja Huone, founded in 1999, made it earlier this year Finland’s 50 best 33 on the restaurant’s list.

Correction 29.11. at 11:07 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that Hella ja Huone made it to Palace’s list of the 50 best restaurants in Finland. In reality, the listing is carried out by the Viisi tærna online media. Palace has been selected several times as the best restaurant in Finland.

Editing 29.11. at 10:45 p.m.: Article edited throughout.