Tampere | A woman and her dog bit a lifeguard in the men’s sauna – resulting in fines, compensation and the dog to the state

Tampere|The woman went with her dog to the men’s sauna, and the chain of events that started there led to the Pirkanmaa district court.

Thirty a woman and her dog bit a swimming supervisor who had come to clarify an unclear situation at the spa in Tampere. The situation that happened last April led to Pirkanmaa district court.

The district court sentenced the woman, who denied the charges, to fines and compensation in mid-August. A woman loses her dog to the state. The judgment is not binding.

The woman does not remember the events. His suspicion that he himself had been abused was not supported in court. The woman said that she had consumed a couple of doses of alcohol, that she had forgotten to take her medicine and that she thought the sauna was a communal sauna.

Chain of events started when the swimming supervisor went to the spa to point out to the woman that she is on the men’s side. The woman faltered in the situation, which is why the supervisor put her under control. The woman started biting and kicking the man and unleashed her dog on him. The man was hit on different parts of his body, and the dog bit him on the hand and the woman on the right thigh.

The guard who was asked to the place arrived to clarify the situation. The woman seemed to have lost consciousness. When the guard put the woman on her side, she became active and tried to bite and kick the guard. The guard was not injured in the situation.

The police arrived, handcuffed the woman and carried her to a police car.

The doctor’s written statement about the injuries was heard in court and photographs taken by the police were seen.

In court the man who witnessed it, the woman’s friend, told the beginning of the events in the same way as the swimming supervisor. The witness estimated that the woman was about to have a seizure. He said that due to his poor eyesight, he did not notice that the dog or the woman had bitten anyone.

The woman was convicted of assault and resisting a person maintaining order. He was sentenced to a 60-day fine, which makes his income 360 ​​euros. The woman reimburses the state 80 euros for crime victim fees and 247 euros for evidentiary costs, as well as 300 euros for the pain and suffering caused by the bites and other temporary harm to the guard, 500 euros for temporary psychological harm and 17.16 euros for antibiotic treatment, including interest.

The woman denied the claims, but according to the court document, the amount of compensation for the wound caused by the dog’s bite to the guard and the injury to the right thigh was 50 euros each.

Legal ordered the confiscated dog to be forfeited to the state. The woman herself has said that she considers her dog harmless. According to the information provided by the police, the dog had bitten people before, police officers at the end of last year. At that time, the police officers provided official assistance to the paramedics who treated the woman. The woman held the aggressive dog in her arms and refused to cooperate.

The state pays a fee of EUR 2,777.85 to the person appointed to assist the woman in court.

The woman has stated that she is dissatisfied with the verdict. The deadline for the appeal against the judgment to the Court of Appeal is September 16, and for the counter-appeal, September 30.