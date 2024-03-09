Saturday, March 9, 2024
Tampere | A motorist drove into a parked taxi in the morning – the taxi driver died

March 9, 2024
The driver of the car that crashed is suspected of, among other things, aggravated manslaughter, aggravated drunken driving and a firearms offence.

in Tampere a middle-aged man who worked as a taxi driver has died in an accident that happened on Saturday morning. According to the police release, he died immediately as a result of the accident.

In the accident, a passenger car collided with a taxi stopped at the traffic lights on Lempääläntie near Viinika.

The driver of the car that crashed has not yet been interviewed, but he is suspected of aggravated manslaughter, aggravated endangering traffic safety, aggravated drunken driving, firearms offense and violently resisting an official.

The rescue service was alerted to the accident site at around 6:30 in the morning.

In attendance fire marshal Aku Pietilä say that after seven o'clock in the morning, there was an accident involving two cars at the intersection of Lempääläntie and Kuokkamaantie.

The entire Lempääläntie near Viinika was closed for about two hours. The rescue service did not provide more detailed information on the matter, because the responsibility for information had already been transferred to the police.

See also  China is said to have operated a secret police station in New York

According to Pietilä, traffic coming from the Helsinki freeway in the direction of Tampere was diverted to the detour from the Koivistonkylä ramp, and traffic coming from the direction of Tampere was diverted to the detour at the Viinika junction. The police directed the traffic.

Fintraffic's road traffic center announced after eight in the morning that the situation at the site was over.

The passenger car wrecked in the accident was on the side of the road waiting for the tow truck after the road was opened. Picture: Timo Marttila

The badly wrecked car was taken away from the intersection of Lempääläntie and Kuokkamaantie after eight in the morning on Saturday. Picture: Timo Marttila

Recommended

