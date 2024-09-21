Saturday, September 21, 2024
Tampere | A man threatened another with a gun, the situation was recorded on the taxi’s camera

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2024
in World Europe
Tampere | A man threatened another with a gun, the situation was recorded on the taxi's camera
The police confirm that it had to do something in Atala on Friday evening. The police have not caught up with the suspect.

The taxi driver a dashboard camera recorded a video of a threatening situation in Tampere late on Friday evening.

The video shows how a person standing outside a taxi threatens another with a handgun. The police confirm that it had to do something in Atala on Saturday evening. According to the dashboard camera, the threat took place at 10:20 p.m. Morning paper has seen the video.

