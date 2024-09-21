Tampere | A man threatened another with a gun, the situation was recorded on the taxi’s camera

Tampere|The police confirm that it had to do something in Atala on Friday evening. The police have not caught up with the suspect.

The taxi driver a dashboard camera recorded a video of a threatening situation in Tampere late on Friday evening. The video shows how a person standing outside a taxi threatens another with a handgun. The police confirm that it had to do something in Atala on Saturday evening. According to the dashboard camera, the threat took place at 10:20 p.m. Morning paper has seen the video.

