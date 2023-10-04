Tampere | A dispute between a group of four led to violence in the center of Tampere, the police are investigating attempted murder

According to the police, a group of four had some sort of argument that led to violence.

Police is investigating the act of violence that took place near the shopping center Ratina on Tuesday evening as attempted murder, informs Sisä-Suomen police. According to the police, a group of four had some kind of argument that led to violence.

One was injured in the situation and was sent to hospital. Morning newspaper according to the victim’s injuries were serious. Eyewitnesses interviewed by the newspaper on Tuesday evening described seeing a man lying on the ground and screaming in pain.

In addition, the police are investigating a suspected drug crime in connection with the events.

Act of violence happened on Suvantokatu, on the outskirts of the shopping center. The shopping center is located in the central area of ​​Tampere.

At least one ambulance and police and rescue vehicles drove to the outskirts of the shopping center. The situation attracted attention in a busy area. In addition, there was a lot of blood splatter on the ground.

According to Aamulehti’s information, the suspect was arrested by law enforcers who came to the scene before the police arrived.