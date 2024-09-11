Tampere | A deceased person was found in a private apartment, the police suspect a murder

Tampere|The victim and perpetrator of the suspected homicide knew each other from before.

Inner Finland On Sunday, the police found a dead woman in a private apartment, who they suspect was the victim of a homicide. The Internal Finland Police Department told about the incident in its press release on Wednesday.

The police found the body based on a report made to it.

A man who was arrested on Sunday is suspected of the crime. The man reported himself to the police.

The victim and perpetrator of the suspected homicide knew each other from before. The police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The police present a man suspected of a crime to be imprisoned on Wednesday in Pirkanmaa district court. The preliminary investigation is in the early stages, and the police will not provide more detailed information about the case in order to secure the investigation.