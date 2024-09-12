Tampere | A big police operation in the center of Tampere, one shot

Tampere|An incident took place on Hämeenkatu in Tampere on Thursday evening. Several police and first aid units are on site.

The police received a report via the emergency center about the shooting at 19:46.

The police and first aid are on site with several units. According to preliminary information, one person has shot another person. The police have cordoned off the scene.

Morning newspaper according to the person interviewed, three shots would have been heard at the scene.

After the shots, a person was lying on the ground on Hämeenkatu.

After the shots, an ambulance quickly arrived, followed by the police and an ambulance. Protective blankets were erected around the person lying on the ground.

