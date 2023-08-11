Tampa mayor finds 32 kilos of coke in the sea while fishing

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
View of the city of Miami showing the rise in sea level
View of the city of Miami showing the rise in sea level
Jane Castor would have made the discovery when she was fishing with her family.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
E F
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
According to United States media reports, Jane Castor, who was a police officer for 30 years before being mayor, was near Marathon, one of the islands in the Florida Keys, when she and her relatives sighted a black spot that they thought was a school of fish and it turned out to be a plastic bale with “bricks” of cocaine inside.
The events occurred on July 23, but they have now become known because Castor recounted in an interview how he “fished” the drug, put it on his boat so that it did not fall into unwanted hands and notified the authorities to go look for it.
The mayor saves the location of the find on her watch and notifies the Monroe County sheriff.
(Also read: Young man who died after an attack on Fernando Villavicencio was Colombian: new details).
ANDThe discovery, which involves more than 30 kilos of cocaine in Miami waters, has led to immediate coordination with local authorities to investigate the case.
However, Border Patrol had reported on July 24 a $1.1 million worth of cocaine stash that was discovered by an “anonymous navigator” in the Marathon area.
(We recommend: Colombian tragedy in Australia: Katherine Sandoval was struck by a monster wave).
The cocaine “bricks” were printed with the figure of a butterfly as a distinctive.
EFE
E F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tampa #mayor #finds #kilos #coke #sea #fishing
Leave a Reply