Friday, August 11, 2023
Tampa mayor finds 32 kilos of coke in the sea while fishing

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in World
0
Tampa mayor finds 32 kilos of coke in the sea while fishing

View of the city of Miami showing the rise in sea level

View of the city of Miami showing the rise in sea level

View of the city of Miami showing the rise in sea level

Jane Castor would have made the discovery when she was fishing with her family.

According to United States media reports, Jane Castor, who was a police officer for 30 years before being mayor, was near Marathon, one of the islands in the Florida Keys, when she and her relatives sighted a black spot that they thought was a school of fish and it turned out to be a plastic bale with “bricks” of cocaine inside.

The events occurred on July 23, but they have now become known because Castor recounted in an interview how he “fished” the drug, put it on his boat so that it did not fall into unwanted hands and notified the authorities to go look for it.

jane caster

The mayor saves the location of the find on her watch and notifies the Monroe County sheriff.

ANDThe discovery, which involves more than 30 kilos of cocaine in Miami waters, has led to immediate coordination with local authorities to investigate the case.

However, Border Patrol had reported on July 24 a $1.1 million worth of cocaine stash that was discovered by an “anonymous navigator” in the Marathon area.

The cocaine “bricks” were printed with the figure of a butterfly as a distinctive.

EFE

