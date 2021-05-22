Tampa beat Florida 6-2 in a National Hockey League (NHL) playoff home game.

During the meeting, the Russian hockey player Nikita Kucherov distinguished himself, earning four points, scoring the puck in the 45th minute and making three assists, reports “Sport-Express“On Saturday, May 22nd.

The winners also included Anthony Cirelli (4th minute), Yanni Gourd (8), Ondrej Palat (17), Alex Killorn (26, 28). The losers were scored by Jonathan Huberdeau (9) and Carter Verhage (39).

Kucherov missed the regular season due to hip surgery. In the playoffs, in four matches, he managed to score 9 points, of which 3 were washers, 6 were assists. In turn, the Russian defender of “Tampa” Mikhail Sergachev in the match was remembered with an assist, and goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky reflected 39 shots.

The series score was 3-1 in favor of Tampa.

The fifth match is due on May 25 in Florida.

On the same day, May 22, it became known that the Nashville Predators beat the Carolleena Hurricanes in the third match of the NHL playoffs first round series with a score of 5: 4.