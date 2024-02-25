The current National Hockey League (NHL) season marked a new milestone for Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov: on February 25, he became the first player to score 100 points.

During the away game against the New Jersey Devils, Russian Kucherov made two assists. Now the 30-year-old athlete has 102 points (38 goals + 64 assists) based on the results of 59 meetings in the regular season.

Thus, the forward reaches 100 points in an NHL season for the second year in a row and for the fourth time in his sports career. In the 2018/19 season, he scored 128 points and surpassed Alexander Mogilny's record (127 points) among Russian players. He also became the ninth player to score that many points more than once in a season.

“Previously, this figure was achieved by Wayne Gretzky (9 times), Mario Lemieux (6), Phil Esposito (6), Connor McDavid (5), Jaromir Jagr (4), Guy Lafleur (3), Sidney Crosby (2) and Evgeni Malkin (2),” writes “Sport Express”.

Tampa is currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 69 points.

Earlier, on February 24, Nikita Kucherov’s goal and two assists helped Tampa defeat the New York Islanders in the NHL regular season match. The meeting, held at the UBS Ice Arena in New York, ended with a score of 4:2 in favor of Tampa.