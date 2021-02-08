Mahomes: The decision on the operation will be made on Monday



After the defeat in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes wants to decide on a likely necessary operation on the toe after consulting the doctors of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. “We’ll look at it tomorrow and make a final decision on whether or not an operation is necessary,” said the quarterback after the 9:31 am against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday evening (local time). Mahomes already played the semi-finals against the Buffalo Bills with the toe injury. Mahomes stressed that he could not accept that as an excuse for the performance. “When you play football, you also play with injuries.”

The Chiefs did not succeed in touchdowns against the Buccaneers, all nine points came from field goals. The defending champion received many penalties and made many mistakes. “I don’t think we were on the same wavelength today,” said Mahomes of himself and his teammates in attack. “They were just better than us. I don’t know what else to say. “(Dpa)