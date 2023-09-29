At a recent concert in Arkansas, Lana Del Rey covered a song she had never performed live before: “Stand by Your Man” by Tammy Wynette.

The song has been an exhaustively debated cultural Rorschach test about men who behave badly and women who tolerate them, and Del Rey’s performance made headlines. People magazine called the original song “polarizing.” The website Stereogum referred to Wynette’s topic as “controversial.”

Rolling Stone noted that Del Rey “did not introduce the song or offer comment on her intentions,” as if paying tribute to Wynette was not intention enough. That article referred to Wynette’s 1968 hit as “a tune that many considered an affront to the feminist movement,” and then offered a link to the magazine’s updated list of the 500 greatest songs of all time, in which “ Stand by Your Man” is at number 473.

Even 25 years after her death, no one knows what to think of Tammy Wynette. Born Virginia Wynette Pugh in 1942, she had a resonantly sad voice and a life story to match. Married at 17; divorced and with three daughters by 23; in and out of disappointing and sometimes abusive relationships (most famously with her frequent duet partner, George Jones); suffering from chronic health problems and strange acts of violence; and cut her life short too soon when she died in her sleep in 1998, at age 55.

Perhaps because of these experiences, she was also one of the most heartbreaking chroniclers of female pain that popular music has ever known.

In recent years, Dolly Parton has been canonized as a pop culture saint, and Loretta Lynn, rightly remembered as a country music pioneer when she died last year at age 90, enjoyed a late renaissance collaborating with artists younger.

But Wynette’s legacy has been more complicated, perhaps because his tumultuous life and famed career have often been conflated with the more literal reading of his signature song.

Infamously, when rumors arose about Bill Clinton’s infidelity during his 1992 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton told a reporter, “I’m not sitting here being a little woman sticking by my man like Tammy Wynette.” But was that what Wynette was really advocating? (On the other hand, Wynette was also known for singing one of the most famous songs about divorce.) A recent prestigious television series and a new book offer her own answers.

Late last year, Showtime aired “George & Tammy,” in which Jessica Chastain gives a steely, fearless performance as Wynette. With Michael Shannon playing a convincingly unhinged, charismatic and ultimately remorseful Jones, the series spans six years of the couple’s troubled marriage and decades of their intertwined trajectories.

As strong as the lead performances are, the series suffers from minor anachronisms and fictional dramatizations. But the most obvious thing is that it is clouded by its answer to the classic question of musical biographical films: playback or sing? Chastain tackles the songs herself, but her performances never quite transcend karaoke. The magic of Wynette’s own voice is lost.

The power of Wynette’s voice and the emotional intelligence of her performances are somehow easier to appreciate in absence.

“The thing about Wynette’s voice,” writes critic Steacy Easton in a new book, “Why Tammy Wynette Matters,” “is that often the way it trembles and cracks, even how it vibrates, are trademarks. of domestic melodrama.”

The sadness does not come from rawness, but from the constant and conscious mediation between how the singer feels and how she should present herself to the world.

Or, as Reba McEntire sings in a 2019 ballad titled “Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain,” it’s when “you don’t want me to see you cry, so you’re crying in the rain.” It’s also about swallowing that pain to protect a child’s feelings—about spelling “DIVORCE” instead of explaining what it means.

Despite “sticking by her man,” Wynette was divorced four times. In “Country Music,” Ken Burns’ 2019 documentary, singer-songwriter Jeannie Seely points out the irony that while Lynn’s songs often embodied the persona of the woman ready to kick her man out, she was who stayed by her man’s side throughout his life.

