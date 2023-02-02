The health authorities in the country, represented by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Health Authority, announced the official launch of the national drug tracking system “Tatmin”, which is the first platform of its kind in the region to track and trace drug products, with the aim of immunizing and securing supply chains for health facilities. State health care.

This came during the participation of health authorities in a unified national platform under the slogan “Emirates Health” at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2023. The “Tatmin” platform provides modern electronic tracking services for medicines and medical products. Supplying pharmaceutical products.

The platform aims to enhance control over all medicines circulating in the country, through the implementation of an integrated electronic system to link all entities, including federal and local authorities, factories, distributors, pharmacies and consumers, to monitor and track medicines and pharmaceuticals. Which is in line with the national health plans to build high-quality systems in drug security, based on international standards, which establishes the UAE’s position as a recognized global innovator in the field of supply safety.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector in the Ministry, Ahmed Ali Dashti, confirmed that the “Tatmeen” platform is one of the most prominent national health projects that the health authorities have worked on within the framework of the digital transformation that the Ministry is witnessing in terms of all the services it provides, in line with government directions to establish Digitization is among the vital projects to enhance and accelerate the quality of services.

Ali Al-Ajmi, Director of the Smart Health Department at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, explained that the “Tatmin” digital platform reflects the health authorities’ efforts to ensure the safety and reliability of medicines manufactured in the UAE and imported, in line with the “GS1” digital sequencing standards, which enhances transparency and confidence in pharmaceuticals.

He confirmed the success of the joint digital platform, Tammin, in employing the latest digital sequencing innovations to track the full path of pharmaceutical products in terms of country of origin, manufacturer, production date, and expiry date, by scanning the serial number. These solutions can be used through the platform’s website or smart application. And the health authorities in the country stated that the results achieved by the “Tatmeen” platform since its operational launch is the achievement of 1.2 million drug packages that were tracked and traced throughout the Emirates, and the number of employees who participated seriously and dedication to ensure the protection of the medical supply chain in accordance with the highest standards of health and safety reached more than 3500 One thousand workers and employees, in addition to the completion of 250 hours of training over the past two years, to qualify 1,200 people to join “Tatmeen”, and the number of partners ready to interact and work on the platform reached 1,760 partners.

1.2

One million drug packages tracked and traced across the Emirates.