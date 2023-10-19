The Department of Government Empowerment – Abu Dhabi launched a new version of the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System (TAMM), which allows the completion of more than 700 services provided by about 30 government agencies in Abu Dhabi, in addition to many private sector companies.

The department stated that the “Tamm” platform has witnessed various improvements and benefits in form and content, taking advantage of advanced technologies to enhance the user experience and interact with them through all service channels that it provides to customers, explaining that the platform in its new version provides advance alerts regarding late payments and urgent issues that require the user’s attention or action. Immediate actions, such as when an ID card or driver’s license is about to expire, etc., in addition to notifying users of available discounts and promotions, which saves them time, money and effort.

She stated that “Tamm” has established fruitful strategic partnerships with a number of private sector institutions, to enable users to access a range of services they need in their daily lives, such as “Etisalat”, “Du”, “Darb”, “Salik” services, “ ADNOC and others. The new version of “Tamm” also provides a safe, comfortable and reliable center that allows users to pay monthly utility bills quickly and easily, with a live video chat feature, allowing customer service staff to help users complete their services. According to the department, the new “Tamm” version includes features specifically designed to meet the needs of the elderly, people of determination, and investors, with the aim of enriching the experiences of all categories of customers and encouraging the adoption of smart digital solutions.