The Director of the Social Assistance Department at the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, Alia Al Zaabi, announced that the “Tamkeen” initiative to employ low-income people, which was launched last month, has so far managed to employ 27 low-income people, as they began practicing their duties in the department, and three institutions and entities Governmental in the emirate.

She said that there is continuous communication with the various government agencies in Sharjah to provide job opportunities for this category of citizens, provided that each entity undertakes the task of training and qualifying the collaborator, according to the internal training programs of each entity.

She pointed out that the Social Services Department undertakes the payment of the monthly assistance in exchange for work, explaining that this group will continue in their temporary employment until they have a stable and permanent income, or the reasons for their entitlement to social assistance cease to exist.

She explained that one of the most important conditions is that the beneficiary of this initiative is a citizen of the Emirate of Sharjah, residing there permanently, and fit for work, and that he is entitled to social assistance in the department, and that his net income is less than a decent standard of living, and has the desire to join the initiative.





