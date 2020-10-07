Highlights: Tamil Nadu assembly elections proposed in 2021, in this situation political stir increased in the state

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerswamy will be the next chief ministerial candidate of AIADMK, Panneerselvam said

Palaniswami AIADMK party joint coordinator, members of Steering Committee also announced

Chennai

Assembly elections of Tamil Nadu are proposed in the year 2021. Deputy Chief Minister of the state O. Panneerselvam has announced that the current Chief Minister K.K. Palaniswami will be the next Chief Minister candidate of All India AIADMK Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Palaniswami is the joint coordinator of the AIADMK party. He announced the members of the Steering Committee. Steering Committee Former Chief Minister J.J. After Jayalalithaa’s death, there was a long pending merger of the factions.

These are members of the Tamil Nadu Steering Committee

Steering Committee Members: Dindigul C Srinivasan, P Thangamani, SP Velumani, D Jayakumar, C V Shanmugam, R Kamaraj, JCD Prabhakar, P Manoj Pandian, P Mohan, R Gopalakrishnan and C Manikam.

“I am happy to announce that our dear brother Palaniswami will be the winning candidate for the AIADMK Chief Minister in the 2021 assembly elections,” Panneerselvam said at a press conference at the party headquarters with Palaniswami and other senior leaders. He said amid strong applause that the decision was taken unanimously after deliberations led by party chairman Mandal President E Madhusudan.

Panneerselvam said that apart from him Palaniswami, party deputy coordinator K P Munusamy, R Vaithilingam and members of the Steering Committee unanimously decided to make Palaniswami a candidate. Following this announcement, there has been a halt to the speculation concerning the ruling party’s chief ministerial candidate and differences within the party over setting up a panel.