South Indian films actress Khushboo Sundar went to Congress from DMK and has now left Congress and joined BJP. Khushboo, who entered politics almost a decade ago, was always surrounded by controversies. Despite all the ups and downs, Khushboo continued to hold her place in politics. In an interview given to the Times of India, Khushboo openly spoke about her poor experiences, lessons learned in politics and other aspects.

Quitting the Congress, he said, ‘I don’t want to talk about it in great detail. I left the Congress because I was not happy with their functioning. The Congress party has now changed. Party people have changed and their views have changed. Khushboo said, ‘Congress has been talking about giving me responsibility for the last four years. I told them that the local leaders were not treating me well but they did not wake up. ‘



‘I can gather crowd, not Alagiri’

After Khushboo left Congress, it was said that she is an actress, not a leader. She has gone to water Kamal. On this question, Khushboo said that making such remarks is wrong. I was once an actress, but nobody knew the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri. I can gather crowds but not Alagiri. He has similar behavior for women. Who is intelligent and eloquent? Humility went to hell for me, I am a bold, beautiful and courageous woman.

‘Congress talks about Muslims …’

Khushboo said that his ideology is to serve the people and work for the country. People tell me that I am an opportunist, but I have never bargained for a position by going to any party. He said, ‘My stand on secularism has not changed. I joined BJP because I understood the party and there was a change in me. Congress works for Muslims, but that does not mean that they are against Hindus. The same is with BJP.

‘Tweet in favor of BJP’

To this question, Khushboo, who spoke against the BJP, joined the same party, saying, ‘I wrote against the BJP in social media because I was in Congress, besides I congratulated the PM on the issue of triple talaq’.