Soon after the formation of the new Congress Committee in Tamil Nadu, there has been a big controversy within the party. Party MP from Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram tweeted immediately after the formation of this committee and said that there will be no benefit from this committee. Questioning the party’s decision, he said that a committee of more than a hundred people would not mean the responsibility of anyone, nor would anyone have the right to do anything.

Karti Chidambaram is the party’s Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu. It is known that in April-May this year assembly elections are going to be held in Tamil Nadu. The Congress has an alliance with the DMK there. However, there is no seat sharing between the two parties. However, Karthi has also tagged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in her tweet. Apart from these, he has also expressed his displeasure by tagging Congress Party, Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress, KC Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu.

Earlier on Saturday, the party announced a new committee for Tamil Nadu, which has 32 vice presidents, 57 general secretaries and 104 secretaries. In addition, there is an executive committee of 56 people. On the other hand, according to Congress sources, a new team will be announced in other states in the next few days. It is considered an exercise before choosing a new national president of the Congress.