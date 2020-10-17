A strange case of death of a 73-year-old man has come to light in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. After receiving the death certificate from the doctor during the hospital during treatment, the elder’s brother took him home and placed it in the freezer box at home. He lost his life due to freezing for 20 hours.Dr. Malarvizhi Vallal, Joint Director from Health Services, has started an investigation against Salem’s private hospital issuing the death certificate before the death. The wife of the deceased Balasubramanian Kumar (73) died two years ago. They also have no children. He lives with his brother Saravanan (70).

After Bala’s health worsened, Saravanan took him to the SIMS Hospital in Salem. According to sources, the doctor issued a death certificate and asked to take the patient back home. Saravanan said that on the advice of the doctor, he came back home with his brother.

After returning home, Saravanan ordered a freezing box for rent. The box arrived at home and the brother’s body was placed in it. The next day, when the company came to take the box, the person kept in the freezer showed signs of staying alive. When asked, Saravanan said that he was waiting for the soul to come out of his brother’s body.

The staff informed the local councilor, who rushed to the spot and also informed the police. Police immediately took Bala to the hospital but he died. A case has been filed against Saravanan in this case.