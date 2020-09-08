Highlights: Tamil Nadu again opposes the proposed three-language policy in the National Education Policy 2020

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister KP Ambalagan said, the state decided to continue the two-language policy

Tamil Nadu government opposes proposal for conducting entrance examination by National Testing Agency

Chennai

Reiterating opposition to the proposed three-language policy in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K P Ambalagan has said that the state has decided to continue the two-language policy. In a letter to NEP to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Ambalagan said, “Tamil Nadu has always followed a two-language formula, which has been a success.” He has also opposed the proposal of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct entrance exams. It also said that it would discourage rural students. The Tamil Nadu government is not ready for such a proposal. This will be an additional burden on the students.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K P Ambalagan expressed the government’s initial view on AEP, stating that the proposed policy states that higher educational institutions should offer degrees in the regional language, but this is already followed in Tamil Nadu Used to be. He said that Tamil Nadu is following a two-language policy and it has been successful. So the government has already decided to continue it in future.

Discussion with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and all senior ministers on NEP: Ambalagan

The minister said that our goal is to achieve a 50 percent gross registration ratio (GER) by the year 2035. According to the All India Higher Education Survey, GER in Tamil Nadu has reached 49 percent and we will achieve this target soon. Stating that the National Education Policy (NEP) was discussed with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and all senior ministers, Ambalagan said that a seven-member committee was formed under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Higher Education.

Tamil Nadu protested

Tamil Nadu has opposed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. According to the National Policy on Education (NEP), ‘NTA will be the premier, specialist and autonomous examinations organization that conducts exams for undergraduate, postgraduate and fellowship in higher educational institutions. According to NEP, NTA’s high quality, wide area and flexibility examination service will allow most universities to use this same entrance exam, rather than having each university conduct their own level of examinations to help students, universities and colleges as well as the entire learning system Will reduce the burden.