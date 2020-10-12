The tradition of taking the path of politics from a cinema star in Tamil Nadu is decades old. Meanwhile, speculation about actress-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar joining the BJP was intensified when she was removed from the post of AICC spokesperson from the Congress. Khushboo Sundar left the DMK in 2014 and joined hands with her coalition party Congress. Meanwhile, she left for Delhi on Sunday.

Earlier, on the question of joining the BJP, she said that she does not want to “comment” on it. When asked if he is still in Congress, he also said on this question, “I don’t want to say anything.”

How has Khushboo Sundar’s political career been till now

Since the Congress was out of power in 2014, the graph of his political career has not been much. It is clear that the BJP is looking for a face for the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. There is still no such big face in the party that can change the image of BJP in the state. Popular star Khushboo is also associated with many parties before this.

She joined DMK in 2010, when DMK was in power. At that time, the actress had said, “I feel that I have taken the right decision. I love serving people. I want to work for the good of women.” After four years, he left the DMK and joined the Congress. She joined the Congress in 2014 after meeting Sonia Gandhi. The actress then said, I think I am in my house. The Congress is the only party that can do good for the people of India and unite the country.

