As usual, he answers the call of anyone who needs him with lightning speed, and this is what the star Tamer Hosny did a few hours ago with the child Mustafa Shaheen, who suffers from paralysis of his digestive system.

Mustafa’s mother was keen to thank Hosni through a post she published on social media, and wrote: “The first time Mustafa’s case reached the artist Tamer Hosni, we met him an hour later, coming from the end of the world. He ran from the Sheikh Zayed area to the Fifth Settlement to reassure Mustafa and by chance Mustafa He loves Tamer, a love that is not normal, and he watches his films, so much so that when he sees him, I believe him, and I think that this one is similar to Tamer.

She concluded her speech with, “Thank you, Tamer, for your quick response and for everything you said, what you did yesterday, and what you are still trying to do for a child you don’t know.