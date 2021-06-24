The Director de The sun 24 hours Fabio Tamburini spoke at the opening of the digital roadshow “Innovation Days” organized with Confindustria, which today makes a stop in Puglia and talks about the innovation of the territory: “In Puglia, startups are well above the national average in 2021. It is a comforting fact because it is almost always the result of the commitment of young people, supported by the public administration. “

In the first half of 2021 there are already 130 new young companies, which mark a + 17% compared to the previous year, the year of the pandemic but despite everything, a profitable year for the Apulian startups.

And Tamburini specifies: “The local economy depends on their success. We like Sole 24 Ore we undertake to tell them as much as possible, as always. “