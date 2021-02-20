The Investigative Committee opened a case for the rehabilitation of Nazism against a resident of Tambov, who posted a photo of Hitler on the website of the Immortal Regiment, reports on Saturday Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Tambov Region…

The 29-year-old man who published the photo of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler is suspected of attempting to rehabilitate Nazism (part 1 of Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code). The sanction of this article implies up to three years in prison.

At the place of residence of the suspect, a search was carried out, law enforcement officers seized a computer and communication equipment from the apartment, the department specified.

In December 2020, the court sentenced a resident of Kemerovo for a similar publication on the website of the Immortal Regiment project. The man did not admit his guilt, but later asked for forgiveness from the veterans. He was charged with a fine of 120 thousand rubles.