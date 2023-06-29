The Tambov region will receive a loan in the amount of 400 million rubles for the purchase of new public transport. The regional government announced this on Thursday, June 29.

“Application of the region [на получение специального казначейского кредита] approved immediately by four federal relevant ministries – the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Economics, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, which was announced at the presidium of the government commission for regional development in the Russian Federation, ”the authorities said in a statement.

As the IA specifies “OnlineTambov.ru”, the funds will allow the purchase of 52 new buses. They are planned to be sent to Tambov, Morshansk, Uvarovo, Tokarevsky and Pichaevsky districts. Transport must arrive in the region before December 1, 2023.

It is also planned to raise 18 million rubles for the modernization of public transport in the Tambov region from local budgets and non-budgetary sources.

Andrey Klychkov, the governor of the Oryol region, announced the approval of the application for a loan for the same purposes, news agency writes. “Abireg”. The amount will amount to 534.4 million rubles, which will make it possible to immediately purchase 70 buses for small towns and rural areas and 37 vehicles to upgrade the rolling stock in order to develop housing construction.