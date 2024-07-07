Governor Egorov criticized the official for his words about the soldier who died in the SVO

Tambov Region Governor Maxim Egorov criticized Morshansk Mayor Alexei Bannikov for his words about a contract soldier who died during a special military operation (SVO). The head of the region published a corresponding post on his Telegram-channel.

According to him, Bannikov’s statement represents “something completely opposite to common sense and compassion.”

“I am ashamed of his words, and I express my regret and words of support to all who have lost their loved ones, and to all who are now waiting for their husbands, brothers, and fathers to return from the battlefield,” Yegorov wrote.

Earlier, the mayor, while presenting the Order of Courage to the sister of the deceased contractor, said that her brother gave his life for the improvement of the city. His words outraged local residents.

Later, the head of Morshansk said that his words were taken out of context and spread on social networks by the Center for Information and Psychological Operations (CIPSO). “And they are paid for this by those who are trying to finally quarrel the fraternal nations,” Bannikov noted.