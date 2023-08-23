The Italian jumper, who recently won gold at the World Championships in Budapest after the Olympic one in Tokyo, is a great lover of four wheels and never gives up driving

Federico Mariani – Milan

In 2016, the disappointment of not being able to take part in the Rio Olympic Games. In 2021 the rematch in Tokyo, with a gold medal around his neck that rewards all the efforts in the previous days. And on 22 August 2023 the new triumph, this time at the World Cup in Budapest. Gianmarco Tamberi he has done it again in the best way. But in the world of the Marche born in 1992, engines also seem to play an important role.

GIFT — Many hoped that Tamberi would return to fly high to get rid of the satisfaction denied by the injuries. Among these is General Giorgio Bartoletti, commander of the Guardia di Finanza Sports Centre, who wished "Gimbo" a very rapid return to high levels, perhaps as fast as a Nissan Juke. This very model was delivered to the Fiamme Gialle jumper in 2015.

GERMAN — Tamberi is very active on social media. On his account, Gianmarco also showed which cars he prefers and drives most frequently. For example, he called the dream car the BMW X6. In addition, sometimes he also goes to the simulator to drive the German brand’s virtual racing cars. In 2019 he even issued a challenge to Lewis Hamilton.

FUN — Even when he’s on vacation, Tamberi doesn’t seem willing to let go of the wheel. His social channels resume moments of fun on his journeys to exotic and little-explored places at the wheel of an unexpected vehicle, the dune buggiesa type of car originally designed for driving on sand.

TRACK — Sometimes cars can come in handy for track training. For example, Marcel Jacobs prepares his races by slipstreaming a carkeeping it as a reference. A test that paid off. Tamberi himself was also behind the wheel on the track. No high speed or reckless driving: just a fun imitation of the Roman rapper 1727wrldstar, aka Algero Corredini.