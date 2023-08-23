Gianmarco Tamberi is world champion in high jump. In Budapest the blue has taken the top step of all. Then, as usual, it was a show including the “fake” attempt to look for the best personal result in his career, that 2.40 which he never reached. Fake because, after a long show to the rhythm of applause from the audience, Tamberi didn’t jump, but continued the race passing under the pole (with an attempt that was officially null).