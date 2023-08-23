A dip in the hole of the Riviera dei 3000 hedges. Gianmarco ‘Gimbo’ Tamberi celebrates in his own way the gold medal in the high jump at the Athletics World Championships in Budapest 2023. After having triumphed in the final today with the measure of 2.36, the 31-year-old blue decided to celebrate involving the Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali and the Kenyan Abraham Kibiwott, gold medal and bronze medal in the 3000 steeplechase: the trio performed a dive in the improvised pool.