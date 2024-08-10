Tamberi on his knees: “I vomited blood twice”. Gimbo drama in Paris 2024

“It’s been 10 hours and the renal colic still hasn’t gone away. The pain I’ve been feeling since this morning, however strong, is nothing compared to what I’m feeling inside. Even my last certainty is about to vanish. I was just taken to the emergency room by ambulance after vomiting blood twice.” This is the text of the new post on his Instagram profile written by Gianmarco Tamberi who should take part in the final of the Paris Olympics this evening.

Paris 2024: Tamberi in hospital with IV in his arm, wife shows photo

“A lot of you are writing to me, this is the situation. I can’t answer you, sorry. We are in the hospital”. So wrote on Instagram the wife of Gianmarco ‘Gimbo’ Tamberi, Chiara Bontempi, who posted a photo with the reigning high jump champion in the hospital with an IV in his arm a few hours before the Olympic final.

Paris 2024: Tamberi, ‘woken up by another colic, I’ll still go down on the platform but I don’t know how I’ll do it’

On the morning before Gianmarco Tamberi’s high jump final, the athlete and Italian flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games had given his fans the bad news. “It’s all over…. I hoped until the end, I believed in it despite everything that had happened. I received such great support and affection from all of you that gave me a unique strength to get up from this latest problem, but evidently it had to be this way…”, wrote the reigning Olympic champion on Instagram. “This morning at 5 I woke up because of the same excruciating pain as a few days ago – he continued -. Another renal colic. 5 hours have passed and the pain still hasn’t gone away. I managed to beat fate once after that injury in 2016, this time unfortunately I really think it won”.

Gimbo when he wrote the message in the morning was hoping to compete: “I’m speechless, I’m really sorry to death. Will I go on the platform anyway tonight? Yes, but I really don’t know how I’ll be able to jump in these conditions…”, Tamberi concluded in the post. But then the situation got even worse.