Genoa – After a night vision, Gian Marco Tamberi decides to close the ten-month long parenthesis without competitions and Italy returns to having its captain and, hand in hand, increases its already considerable chances of getting its hands on the European Championship for nations in the long weekend in Chorzow, Silesia. It would be yet another stage in Stefano Mei’s golden age: the definition is the president’s. Two years ago, Tamberi’s absence (and the culpable failure to enter a reserve) proved to be decisive: Poland prevailed by two and a half points.

“The decision came after the last training session. I understood that the moment had come. And it doesn’t matter that it happens in a particular race, with a penalizing regulation, which weighs like a shot in the foot: after four mistakes in the whole competition, you end up out”.

Tamberi, 31 years old, completed twenty days ago under the sign of Gemini, a new man. “Especially with a new group. And with Giulio Ciotti (from Rimini and the Adriatic like Gimbo, ed) coach and with the end of the relationship with my father. He had never been serene, since I was very young. I needed to be heard and it never happened, He didn’t appreciate my desire for autonomy. Now a different air, without particular technical changes. We do a lot of video analysis on the best jumps to form a model. I breathe again, I feel like a kid again and at the same time I think that, at 31, the final and fundamental two years of my career await me: one more World Cup, one more Olympics to face in Paris as reigning champion”.

The divorce from his father, his marriage to Chiara (“The constant presence in these thirteen years”) and a scenario of apparent stagnation on a global level. “Only apparent: when there is a title up for grabs the bar will go up. It happened last year in Eugene when I was off the podium with 2.33. I don’t know if this has ever happened to him before. For the World Cup in Budapest I think the favorite remains Mutaz (Barshim, the slim Qatari great friend of Gimbo and one year older, ed) and it doesn’t matter that he didn’t convince at the first taste. For many seasons he has been the most constant and regular at high altitudes. Soon after, Ju’Vaugh Harrison and the Korean Woo”.

The American is a great improviser, the Asian a metronome. Tamberi traces his map: “I’ll be back on the platform on July 2nd in Stockholm and I’ll still be in Chorzow on the 16th for the Diamond League meeting. I won’t go any farther.”