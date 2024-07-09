“I have to say with a heavy heart that I had to give up today’s race due to pain in my biceps femoris during the warm-up – Tamberi announced on social media -. I hope it’s nothing serious but the truth is that 30 days from the Olympics (where he will also be the flag bearer for Italy together with Arianna Errigo, ed.) even a crooked hair is serious! This thing is wearing me down, I’ve only managed to do one race this year and the dream of my life has practically arrived! Unfortunately I think that the Diamond League in Monte Carlo on July 12 will also be at risk, in 3 days I doubt that everything will be fine. I really have no words”.

With these words, via social media, Gianmarco Tamberi announces his withdrawal from today’s high jump competition at the Szekesfehervar meeting, a stage of the World Continental Tour (gold level, the second most important international itinerant circuit). “I hope with all my heart that I will be able to return to the platform soon to continue pursuing what I have been working for every single day for 3 years now. I will keep you updated”, concludes the Olympic and world champion, who this year outdoors has only competed at the European Championships in Rome, where he won with a measure of 2.37, a seasonal world record.