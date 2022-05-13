Four races in eighteen days to launch a season that will experience its highlight on Monday 18 July, when the men’s top final will be held at the Eugene World Championships. Gianmarco Tamberi, yesterday together with Mutaz Barshim among the protagonists of the press conference on the eve, leaves today from Doha, the first stage of the 2022 Diamond League, to then pass through Birmingham (May 21), Trieste (28) and Ostrava (31). The Golden Gala on June 9 will follow, with an Olympic who imagines himself hot as of now. Meanwhile, in that Ancona which is home and buen retiro, he takes stock of the state of the art.