Gianmarco Tamberi is still struggling with kidney stones which influenced his adventure at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The world champion of high climbing, with a post on Instagram, takes stock of his health conditions and denies the fake news relating to an ‘extreme’ diet that would include only a glass of water a day.

“Good Sunday friends, I hope you are well. Fortunately, for several days now, thanks to the medicines I am taking, I have not had any particular pain or colic. The stone is still there but the doctors say it should be on the home straight to be expelled. They advised me to do physical activity to facilitate this process and therefore I’m back to training with the hope of also being able to do those races that we had already confirmed before the Olympics”, writes the 32-year-old.

“I don’t want to dwell too much on the things that are being read these days, but in fairness to you it is right that I at least tell you not to trust what you read because most of the things that they are going around they are colossal bullshit and in my humble opinion also very dangerous for those who read. From articles that talk about a diet that made me lose 7/8 kg between the European Championships (11/06) and the Olympics (10/08), to others that say that all year round I drink a maximum of one glass of water a day…. As you can imagine, in addition to the general misinformation, these “pearls” could also be harmful to share…”, says Tamberi.

“To give you a more precise idea, my weight (monitored daily all year round) was 77.5 at the end of January, 75.5 in mid-June and 74.0 at the Olympics (same exact weight as last year at the Worlds)At each workout I drink more than a liter and a half of water and I drink the same amount during the day. My diet has been studied and shared by several professionals and I have been following this diet for more than 10 years. without ever having had any problems and undergoing regular check-ups. It’s hard to think of changing it like that all of a sudden in the most important year of my career without a specific reason…”, he observes.

“I’m the first to tell you that it’s a very strict and difficult diet, like all the workouts I do during the year they are very hard and designed to push me to the limit but this is the only way an athlete has to try to reach their maximum level”, he writes again.