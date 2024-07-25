Tamberi and Mattarella towards Paris 2024, that photo that remembers Pertini with the heroes of the ’82 World Cup

“The most exciting flight of my life… Thanks for the ride, Mr. President.” Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic gold medalist in the high jump and Italian flag bearer at the opening ceremony of Paris 2024, posted on social media a photo alongside the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on the state flight that brought him as a guest to the French capital. “I would say that this Olympic adventure couldn’t have started better,” adds Tamberi.

A shot that somewhat recalled the images of Sandro Pertini on the plane with Enzo Bearzot and the heroes of the Italy team that won the World Cup in Spain in 1982. With the legendary briscola game between the Head of State, the Italian coach and the duo Franco Causio-Dino Zoff. That was a return flight after the World Cup triumph (beating Zico’s Brazil, Maradona’s Argentina, Boniek’s Poland, Rumenigge’s Germany in the final), this is an outward journey, dreaming of Tamberi’s ‘flight’ as a gold medalist in the high jump (exactly like in Tokyo 2020).