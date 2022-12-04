Patrick Tambay today he died at the age of 73. Born in Paris on June 25, 1949 and raised in a wealthy family who had directed him to alpine skiing – a sport he practiced with moderate results from the age of ten until he reached the National B – Tambay was love at first sight with motor racing at the age of 21 at the inauguration of the Paul Ricard circuit. In 1972 he participated in the ‘Volante Elf’ (famous French driving school that launched other champions such as François Cevert and Alain Prost) winning the competition at the first attempt, a result that allowed him to race in Formula Renault the following year, finishing in second position.

The three years in F2 from 1974 to 1976 were not lucky for Tambay who lost the comparison with other French aces such as Jacques Laffite, Jean-Pierre Jabouille and René Arnoux also due to some retirements in 1976 when he raced with Martini Racing as a favorite to win the title. In 1977 he was contacted by Carl Haas, owner of a stable engaged in the US championship for sports cars. Tambay had already known the United States where he had previously moved to complete his studies and won the first race on his debut and the championship. The results obtained overseas convinced Surtees to give him a chance in F1 at the French Grand Prix, but he is at the wheel of the Ensign of Theodore Racing who scored the first point in Germany, a result that put Tambay’s name on the notebook of several teams.

Among these also Ferrari as he points out Pino Students who shared a deep friendship with Tambay: “Ferrari wanted Patrick Tambay right away, since the days of the Ensign – her words – but the deal did not materialize. Enzo Ferrari had a great opinion of him, Tambay as a very intelligent person the first thing he did when he came into contact with Ferrari was to learn Italian. He was a very fast driver, Gilles Villeneuve was not, but he was certainly not an accountant driver as he has been labeled. When it came to overtaking, he was determined. Maybe he arrived at Ferrari a little late”. Yes, because if the Drake’s interest had already manifested itself in 1977, only the tragedy linked to the death of Gilles Villeneuve brought Tambay to Maranello while the 1982 championship was underway (the two-year period in McLaren in 1978-1979 was stingy with satisfactions and in 1980 and 1982 Tambay returned twice to the CanAm because he was disappointed by the atmosphere in F1).

At the wheel of the Ferrari Tambay obtained two victories in Germany in 1982 (the weekend that recorded the terrible accident of Didier Pironi who thus lost the opportunity to win the title at the wheel of the 126 C2) and at Imola the following year, a season in which paired with René Arnoux led Ferrari to conquer the Constructors’ World Championship. Fate had linked the fate of Tambay and Villeneuve since the Frenchman, after meeting the Canadian champion right in the CanAm, was his mother hen in Europe when Gilles arrived in F1 in 1977 first with McLaren and then with Ferrari: “He was very generous – added Students – the ‘first Villeneuve’ before moving to Monaco was hosted by Tambay at his home in the South of France. It was Patrick who explained to Gilles what Europe and F1 were. Tambay has always been very kind and close to Villeneuve, but then something must have happened that I never understood because they distanced themselves from each other”.

Tambay then raced for Renault in the following two years without obtaining any other victories “he gave what he could within the limits of a team that was not competitive at the time, he was the real gentleman pilot, a gentleman from other times, who had studied, cultured, knew everything that was happening in the world. After he stopped racing, he got involved in social work, becoming a councilor in the town where he lived in Le Cannet near Cannes, later becoming the contact person for road safety in the Alpes-Maritimes department”concluded Allievi.