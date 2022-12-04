Patrick Tambay was given the most thankless and painful role to play, that of a man who takes the place of an angel. He lowered himself into the cockpit of the Ferrari that had belonged to Gilles Villeneuve with the modesty of one who is entering a sacred place: in May 1982 the Little Aviator had left by pressing too hard on the accelerator, Terlamenbocht curve, in Zolder , in Belgium and in Maranello they had thought that the Frenchman was the man to entrust with the task of completing the season. And so it was that Tambay honored the memory of Villeneuve, keeping in the narrow shell of the car where the body and soul find temporary residence also the outline of those who had preceded him and had managed to make himself loved by the people of the Cavallino. For this above all – even more than a couple of memorable victories – Ferrari fans are grateful to him today. Few remember that – on the day of the triumphant victory in San Marino in 1983, the 2nd of his career GP victories – Tambay made a small detour with his single-seater to touch a Canadian flag on the asphalt: it was the silent homage of a gentleman to the legend that had preceded him.