The Frenchman can now call himself world champion, crowned the first King of the electric tourism championship.

The Cupra EKS driver, with great experience in the DTM, arrived in the new championship without knowing what to expect, but with the conviction that he can do well.

“I knew I would do well, because I have always been confident of being able to win the title, especially because it is a championship that needs to be adapted quickly. I learned a lot from my teammates and we were able to put all their knowledge on the track”, he stated in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

Tambay said he was “very proud of the title”, especially as it is his first season in the championship. “I am very grateful to Cupra for the opportunity and for having thought of me. It has been a fantastic year and I felt at home in the team.”

But it wasn’t an easy title and he had to fight until the last moment. “To be honest, we fought for the title with all the riders until the last race,” he admitted. “Maxime Martin and Mikel Azcona were there until the end, so I fought against everyone.”

Tambay stressed that the most important thing was to duel against himself. “Cupra was doing very well, so I knew I was my main rival. I was regularly on the podium throughout the season. Fighting against teammates was positive, because I knew the title would remain at Cupra. I shared many moments. of my career with Mattias [Ekstrom], with Audi in the DTM, and I can say he is my friend, so the competition between us was healthy. And I can say the same about Tom [Blomqvist] and Jordi [Gene]”.

Adrien Tambay, Cupra ETCR Photo by: Cupra

He also had the opportunity to share the track with two of the biggest names in touring car racing worldwide: the aforementioned Azcona and Gene. “I met Jordi this year and I can say that he is my friend,” said Tambay. “He’s a great guy, an example of a veteran and dedication to the sport. He’s still very fast and was a great teammate. I watched him run when I was a kid, so I can say I’m a fan of his and it was special to share. the track with him “.

“I haven’t had a lot of background with Azcona because he moved to Hyundai this year,” he added. “During the weekend we are all in our soap bubble, but every time we met on the track we have always been very respectful. He is a very fast guy, one of the best in touring cars, and being able to beat him is very special.” In Cupra they were sorry after his departure, and being able to hit the result he hadn’t achieved was great. I hope to get to know him better next year and to have more fights on the track. “

When asked about the particular format of the electric series, the transalpine driver said he was in favor. “Honestly, I like to have more opportunities to race without having to think about the rest of the weekend. You start going to the maximum from the first lap, so you have to be ready as soon as you get in the car. You also need a lot of improvisation, and I like that too. that this format allows the drivers to bring out their true potential. If you win this championship, you are at a good level. “

Tambay wanted to underline this last point and did not hesitate to deepen it. “It’s one of the categories I liked the most and I think this is the hardest car I’ve ever raced in. There is no ABS, very little traction control, a lot of weight, almost road tires, almost 700hp in qualifying. , no engine braking, almost no downforce, “he explained.

“Doing a qualifying lap with this type of car has been one of the biggest challenges of my career. Even GT3s are very easy compared to these cars, and any driver who has tried them will tell you the same thing. It’s like riding a car. raging bull “.

Adrien Tambay, Cupra ETCR Photo by: Cupra

In the car there is excitement, but from the outside it is not proving to be such an engaging championship and the ratings are still low. “I think the last race of the year is the example to follow”, she reflected, referring to sharing the track with other championships.

“If the races are shown regularly on TV it is equally important, and if there were one or two more constructors, we would be at the level of Formula E. There is no reason why it should not be. In terms of show it is an impressive series. “, he stressed.

In 2023, things could change, with the arrival of new brands. “It’s a new category, so all brands will do their best this winter to improve. The same goes for Cupra, Hyundai, Romeo Ferraris or the new brands to come,” said Tambay, who is already aiming to keep the title. .

“We have to give our best if we want to continue at the same level. This year in Cupra we had an excellent package, and I honestly don’t know what next year will be. This winter they will have to work hard and I can’t wait to get back on track. next year to continue improving “.

Regarding his recent paternity and the possibility of his daughter taking over his baton in motorsport tomorrow, Tambay said: “He will do whatever he wants. I would love if he wanted to try, but it’s a very complicated world and I certainly won’t be the father anymore. relaxed if in the end she decides to race. I will continue to love her, whether she is a lawyer, a dancer, a driver … We’ll see. “