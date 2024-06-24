Tamayo Perry, actor, surfer, instructor and coast guard, has died in Hawaii due to a shark attack. Who was one of the secondary pirates in the movie? Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), died on Sunday at noon due to various bites, as reported by the archipelago police in a press conference. She was 49 years old.

In addition to being an actor, Perry was an experienced surfer, so much so that he worked as a coast guard on the island of Oahu, where the incident took place, which was reported around one in the afternoon. Apparently he went out with the board with several companions on his lunch break on Malaekahana beach, on the northern tip of the island. Shortly after, the authorities were notified that there was a dead man in the town of Laie, south of said beach. In the call to the emergency services, they were warned that the body “appeared to have suffered more than one shark bite.”

According to emergency services in the Press conference Later, after the attack, Perry was carried to the shore by a fellow surfer and then the authorities took him to the northern part of the island, “where emergency personnel assisted him until he was declared dead.” “Tamayo Perry was a security guard who was very loved by everyone,” explained Kurt Lager, head of the Ocean Safety organization, which is in charge of caring for the beaches of the island of Oahu, as stated in the Hawaiian local press. “He was very famous throughout the northern area, and he was a world-known surfer. His personality was contagious, and many people loved him, just as he loved everyone.” On behalf of all the Coast Guard, Lager wanted to convey his condolences to Perry’s family. The mayor of Honolulu, the main city of Oahu and also the capital of Hawaii, Rick Blangiardi, has called Perry “a legendary waterman.” “It’s a tragic loss… Getting a call like this on a Sunday afternoon is hard to imagine.”

Hawaiian Tamayo Perry, in the Billabong Pro competition held in May 2003 in Teahupoo, Tahiti, French Polynesia. Pierre Tostee (Getty Images)

Perry, born in Oahu, was well known on the island for his skill on the board, which made him become a professional and also an instructor, as well as for his role as an actor, which made him even more popular. He took to the waves in various competitions, such as the Pipeline Masters in Hawaii and the Billabong Pro Teahupoo in Tahiti. On screen, his career began in 2002 with the film On the edge of the waves, where he played a surfer. He later had roles in that saga film Pirates of the Caribbeanstarring Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz, and that same 2011 in the 15th episode of the first season of the series Hawaii: 5.0. In 2015 she appeared in a short film called The Bridge, in what was his last cinematic foray.

A warning sign for possible shark danger has been posted on Malaekahana beach. These types of attacks are rare on this Pacific atoll. In fact, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, which carries out an investigation on the matter every year, in 2023 there were only 69 shark attacks around the world (22 of them provoked), and of them 36 were in the United States, but only eight of them in Hawaii and only one fatal. According to local statistics, the average of this type of bites on the atoll is about 10 a year, but it is not so common for there to be a death. According to these statistics, between 1980 and 2023 only a dozen have been produced.