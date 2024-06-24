During this year, tragic moments have been made known in the world of acting, as people around us have left this existential plane, either due to illness or merely due to the natural cycle of life associated with aging and the organs wanting to rest. On the other hand, accidents also exist, and that has unfortunately happened with Tamayo Perryactor and surfer who lost his life while practicing his favorite sport.

Not long ago the tragic death of Perrythis after being attacked by a shark in Hawaii, drawing attention that the actor participating in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Sailing on Mysterious Waters It was more or less close to the shore of the beach. The emergency services tried to revive him after spotting him and taking him by jet ski, but by the time they reached the destination it was too late due to significant blood loss.

It was detected that it was a wild animal because the man was missing an arm and a leg, unfortunately awaiting his end in the following minutes. It is worth mentioning that Perry had taken his surfing hobby much further by founding his own school in Honolulu Hawaii, He even volunteered as a lifeguard on the beach, a role he played when he was not filming series or movies.

Here is part of his biography:

Tamayo Perry was an American actor and stuntman known for his work in several Hollywood productions. In addition to acting, he has worked extensively as a stuntman, which involves performing dangerous scenes that require precise physical skills and coordination. His career in the film industry includes collaborations in major franchises and action films. Although he is not a widely recognized name compared to leading actors, his contribution as a stuntman is vital to the realization of many exciting and dangerous scenes in high-budget films. His work has been an integral part of productions that require realistic and exciting action scenes.

For now, no further details of this fateful incident have been given.

Via: CBS News

Author’s note: These things are definitely not seen coming, but entering the sea is like flipping a coin, given that a dangerous animal can emerge both on the shore and in the depths. This makes my fear of the sea even greater.