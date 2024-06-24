The body, mutilated of the arm and a leg, was recovered and taken to Malaekahana beach, but there was nothing that could be done

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Tamayo Perry has died after being attacked by a shark while surfing in Hawaii. The 49-year-old – a well-known professional surfer, actor and lifeguard – died on Sunday afternoon on Goat Island, as the Honolulu emergency services confirmed to the BBC in a press conference. His body, tragically mutilated of a leg and arm, was taken by jet ski to Malaekahana beach around 1pm on Sunday 23 June local time, but the paramedics were only able to confirm his death. Perry was known for his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’, the fourth film in the series. The 2011 film, which follows Johnny Depp as the eccentric pirate Captain Jack Sparrow, also stars Penelope Cruz and Geoffrey Rush. Perry also had roles in ‘Lost,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Blue Crush’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels 2,’ and appeared in a Coca-Cola commercial.

Honolulu’s acting ocean safety chief, Kurt Lager, said Perry was “a lifeguard everyone loved,” adding that he was well known on Oahu’s north shore and around the world.