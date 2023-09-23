After committing a very notorious crime in Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipasa woman faces a sentence of more than 27 years in prison.

Rosabelia “C”, 32 years old and resident of the central area of ​​Miguel Alemán, was sentenced by a court after being found guilty of a horrendous crime.

The reason for this conviction was his participation in a murder in an attempted robbery of a three-month-old baby old.

The court found Rosabelia “C” guilty of qualified homicide to the detriment of Ariadna “E”, a 20-year-old girl.

The terrible events they occurred on December 27, 2021 when Rosabelia “C” used social networks, specifically Facebook, to contact Ariadna.

Under the deception of giving her clothes for her babyhe managed to get Ariadna to come to his house.

Once at the residence of Rosabelia “C”, the accused He strangled Ariadne and buried her body in the courtyard of the home.

The victim's family, concerned about his disappearance, went to the police authorities to report the incident.

Due to information provided by the murderer herself, her destination and the people she would be with were revealed, so the authorities were able to act quickly.

The three-month-old baby was rescued unharmedwhich represented a relief in the midst of this tragedy.