What happened on Saturday the 19th in Reynosa is something unheard of, rude, as much as it is that the federal and state authorities treat the event as if it were something common, just because the city is violent, just because Tamaulipas is violent.

The criminals went out to fuck people hunt, like it was all part of a cruel video game, and in response there is no emerging plan from the authority.

One is concerned about his protection, the other about putting mothers to the opposition, and nothing, because violence is normalized in this state, and while organized crime, well thank you, winning as always.

This revived the political debate on the intention of the US government to classify organized crime violence, its energetic stance of the narco against society and the government, as terrorism.

According to specialists consulted by MILENIO, Tamaulipas lives terror, not ‘terrorism’, and for this I extract textual quotes published yesterday:

Javier Oliva, research professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the UNAM, quotes: “The terrorists, although we do not agree, have to do with demands of a religious, ethnic, separatist or ideological nature. Calling criminals terrorists is doing them a favor that they do not deserve, because there is no social claim ”.

Gerardo Rodríguez, director of the Department of International Relations and Political Science at UDLAP, exemplifies the classification in criminal or international codes.

“Its economic objectives are to profit from the income of a highly profitable illicit market such as the sale and transfer of drugs, which of course causes fear and terror, but terrorism is not.”

OKAY. If you find the depth of the study of legal and sociological matters, we rule out terrorism, what the hell is it? What was the motive for a commando to go out to fuck innocents?

That is the first mission of those who, according to their rule, the cuatroté and the winds of change, are obliged to answer that question, to find out why a criminal group hunted innocent civilians at random in the streets of Reynosa.

There was a motive, there was an intention …

They were bored? Did they want to send a message to their opponents? To the government? Does the election have to do with it? Or was it just someone’s hand?

If they don’t know what they’re up against, what they’re going to fight.

Tamaulipas is the bloody filter of the migrants, the sacrifice of Don Alejo, of 7 thousand disappeared, now, that of the hunt for innocents, what’s next?